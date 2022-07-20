Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.2% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,338 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 11.0% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 20,594 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 44,702 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.75.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ABT traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.66. 274,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,856,002. The company has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.