AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 511,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 5.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $82,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,938,653.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AbbVie Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.71. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a market capitalization of $264.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.30.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

