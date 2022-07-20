Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Up to $13.73

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.73, but opened at $14.17. Abcam shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.31) to GBX 1,700 ($20.32) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Abcam Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39.
About Abcam
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
