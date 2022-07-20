Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Shares Gap Up to $13.73

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.73, but opened at $14.17. Abcam shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,950 ($23.31) to GBX 1,700 ($20.32) in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Abcam alerts:

Abcam Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39.

Institutional Trading of Abcam

About Abcam

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abcam by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Abcam by 6.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Abcam by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 105,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Abcam by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.