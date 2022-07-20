Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $12.66.
About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
