Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $12.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

About Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after buying an additional 115,786 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

