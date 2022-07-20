Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Update

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE ASGI traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,693. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.33. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $21.83.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%.
Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private
infrastructure equity investments from around the world.
