Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $189.50 and last traded at $189.50. Approximately 48 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $189.90.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACXIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Acciona from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Acciona from €180.00 ($181.82) to €175.00 ($176.77) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.62.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

