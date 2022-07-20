AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.31.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 642,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 123,241 shares in the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.