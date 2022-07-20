AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.9 %
NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.31.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX)
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
- A Dose of AbbVie Stock Can Help Your Bear Market Portfolio
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.