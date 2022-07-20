Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 11,683 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 244,981 shares.The stock last traded at $46.76 and had previously closed at $46.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acushnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Acushnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acushnet by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Acushnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.