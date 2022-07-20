Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading 7.1% Higher

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 2,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,833,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 6.6 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,709,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,798 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,862 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,195,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,445 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,160,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,445 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $7,720,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
