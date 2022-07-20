Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Trading 7.1% Higher

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85. 2,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,833,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.71 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 148.44% and a negative return on equity of 36.67%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 35.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,709,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,798 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,862 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,195,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,445 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,160,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,445 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $7,720,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

