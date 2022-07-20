Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by KG&L Capital Management LLC

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 361.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,003 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 1.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Adobe Trading Up 3.4 %

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $13.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $400.85. 32,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,432,985. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.43 and a 200-day moving average of $437.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

