Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,758 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $13.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,985. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $391.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.84. The company has a market cap of $187.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

