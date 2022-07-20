Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) versus Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Head to Head Analysis

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) and Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.5% of Adobe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.0% of Sumo Logic shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Adobe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Sumo Logic shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adobe and Sumo Logic’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe $15.79 billion 11.50 $4.82 billion $10.24 37.87 Sumo Logic $242.13 million 3.35 -$123.36 million ($1.18) -5.94

Volatility and Risk

Adobe has higher revenue and earnings than Sumo Logic. Sumo Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adobe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Adobe has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumo Logic has a beta of 1.97, suggesting that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Adobe and Sumo Logic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe 29.29% 36.70% 19.78% Sumo Logic -51.30% -26.10% -18.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Adobe and Sumo Logic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe 0 6 21 0 2.78 Sumo Logic 0 5 2 0 2.29

Adobe currently has a consensus price target of $489.31, indicating a potential upside of 26.17%. Sumo Logic has a consensus price target of $13.07, indicating a potential upside of 86.47%. Given Sumo Logic’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sumo Logic is more favorable than Adobe.

Summary

Adobe beats Sumo Logic on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc. operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows members to access its creative products. This segment serves content creators, workers, marketers, educators, enthusiasts, communicators, and consumers. The Digital Experience segment provides an integrated platform and set of applications and services that enable brands and businesses to create, manage, execute, measure, monetize, and optimize customer experiences from analytics to commerce. This segment serves marketers, advertisers, agencies, publishers, merchandisers, merchants, web analysts, data scientists, developers, and executives across the C-suite. The Publishing and Advertising segment offers products and services, such as e-learning solutions, technical document publishing, web conferencing, document and forms platform, web application development, and high-end printing, as well as Advertising Cloud offerings. The company offers its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force and local field offices, as well as to end users through app stores and through its website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, software vendors and developers, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Adobe Systems Incorporated and changed its name to Adobe Inc. in October 2018. Adobe Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads. The company also provides observability solution, an out-of-the-box solution for managing their application reliability for cloud applications; and security solution that helps developers, security analysts, and security operation centers that detect threats, perform security analysis and forensics, and automate security responses to remediate against those threats for cloud applications. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

