Adshares (ADS) Trading 37% Higher Over Last Week

Adshares (ADS) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 37% against the US dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be purchased for about $2.57 or 0.00010622 BTC on major exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $73.39 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007105 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 21,229.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 28,560,137 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

