AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stake Lessened by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in AECOM were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on AECOM in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AECOM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.26. 3,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day moving average of $71.05. AECOM has a 1-year low of $58.36 and a 1-year high of $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

AECOM Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.