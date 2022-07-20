Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Trading 10.4% Higher

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.75 and last traded at $28.74. 237,729 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 15,363,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $140.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

Affirm Stock Up 8.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 3.16.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.26. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $354.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic acquired 1,091,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $36,387,627.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,785,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,847,847.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 1,973,602 shares of company stock worth $64,303,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 489.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 69,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after buying an additional 57,878 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affirm by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $10,435,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.34% of the company’s stock.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Stories

