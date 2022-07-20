Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.26. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.88.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
