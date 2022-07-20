Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKTX opened at $0.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.26. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics

About Akari Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

