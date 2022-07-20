Alchemy Pay Trading 49.4% Higher This Week (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 36.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $82.18 million and $129.69 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded up 49.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemy Pay alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.12 or 0.00275788 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00084872 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00077068 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004438 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000401 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,710,928,000 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemy Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemy Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.