Algoma Central (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.54. 758 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.59.

Algoma Central Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

About Algoma Central

(Get Rating)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. The company operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. It operates self-unloading bulk carriers; and owns and manages tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Algoma Central Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algoma Central and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.