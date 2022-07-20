Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Lowered to $438.00 at Morgan Stanley

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $479.00 to $438.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 60.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALGN. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Align Technology from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $481.57.

Shares of Align Technology stock traded up $5.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $273.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,565. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.64 and a 200 day moving average of $384.00. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $225.86 and a 12 month high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Align Technology will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at $52,174,602.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 68.0% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Align Technology by 60.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

