Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Alimera Sciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $11.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alimera Sciences stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 3.58% of Alimera Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

