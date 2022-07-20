Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $94.30

Shares of Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.30 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 96.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 4253317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.60 ($1.36).

APH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.55) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.73) price objective on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 111.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £512.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,360.00.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. It holds the marketing rights of approximately 80 consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products.

