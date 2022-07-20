Allied Minds (LON:ALM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.84

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.84 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 19.96 ($0.24). Allied Minds shares last traded at GBX 19.55 ($0.23), with a volume of 77,361 shares trading hands.

Allied Minds Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 18.98. The company has a market cap of £47.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Allied Minds Company Profile

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

