Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Price Target Lowered to C$36.50 at National Bank Financial

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$36.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.13.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.79. 183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $38.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.59.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

