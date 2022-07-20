Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.65.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

TSE AP.UN opened at C$33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$41.34. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of C$32.03 and a 12-month high of C$48.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Hugh Fletcher Clark bought 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.64 per share, with a total value of C$235,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$922,240.60. Also, Director Michael R. Emory bought 1,023 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,856.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,304 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$8,933,683.84.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

