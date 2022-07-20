Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Bought by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Allot Communications worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $950,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allot Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $1,440,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in Allot Communications by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,327,853 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,655,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. Allot Communications Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.24.

Allot Communications ( NASDAQ:ALLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.14. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLT shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Allot Communications to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allot Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Allot Communications to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allot Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

