Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $51,000 in Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNVY. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 725,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 472,597 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Convey Health Solutions by 866.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 313,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after buying an additional 281,344 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Convey Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,148,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Convey Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,922,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Convey Health Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Convey Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNVY opened at $10.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Convey Health Solutions ( NYSE:CNVY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $96.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.68 million. Convey Health Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Convey Health Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Convey Health Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Convey Health Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.40.

Convey Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Convey Health Solutions Holdings, Inc provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics. It operates through two segments, Technology Enabled Solutions and Advisory Services.

Further Reading

