Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Portage Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Portage Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.57% of the company’s stock.
Portage Biotech Stock Performance
Shares of PRTG stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.00. Portage Biotech Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99.
About Portage Biotech
Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.
