Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PTLO. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PTLO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insider Transactions at Portillo’s

Portillo’s Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $196,773. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $1,204,655.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $196,773. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTLO opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.50. Portillo’s Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Portillo’s Company Profile

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

Further Reading

