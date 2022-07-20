Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $66,000 Position in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Get United Insurance alerts:

United Insurance Stock Performance

UIHC stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. United Insurance Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $55.45 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Insurance ( NASDAQ:UIHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.58). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 21.51% and a negative net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Insurance Holdings Corp. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United Insurance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Insurance

In other United Insurance news, Director Kent G. Whittemore bought 25,000 shares of United Insurance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 334,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,029.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 55.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Insurance Profile

(Get Rating)

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.