Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SESN. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 184.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46,718 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 389,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 98,065 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Sesen Bio Price Performance

Shares of SESN opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.65. Sesen Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $6.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sesen Bio Profile

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SESN. TheStreet upgraded Sesen Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SESN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.