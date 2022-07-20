Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Ally Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Ally Financial Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $56.28.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

