Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 29th

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

Ally Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.2%.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $33.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41. Ally Financial has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $56.28.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.19). Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

