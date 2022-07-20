Alpaca Finance Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $35.78 million and approximately $9.50 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded up 13.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Alpaca Finance

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance.

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

