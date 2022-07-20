AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 1,145 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 219.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Intel by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,193 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 133,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.60. The firm has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.28.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

