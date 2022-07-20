AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,398 Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HNDL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 485,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 232,111 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth $270,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HNDL opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.98.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

