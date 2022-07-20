AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $126,000 Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter worth $305,000.

RFDI opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $75.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.974 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

