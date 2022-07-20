AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $126,000 Stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the first quarter worth $305,000.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Stock Up 2.5 %
RFDI opened at $55.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $75.99.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Increases Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI)
- Alibaba Group: A Huge Revenue Rebound Is Approaching
- Is There Finally Green Ahead for These 2 Cannabis Leaders?
- Ford Races Higher: Has The Stock Finally Bottomed?
- These Consumer Stocks Will Thrive And Here’s Why
- PayPal Stock is Attempting to Put in the Floor
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.