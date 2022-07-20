AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after buying an additional 420,333 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,193,000 after purchasing an additional 209,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $16,175,000. Institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.13.

Shares of NVS opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.81 and its 200-day moving average is $86.92. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

