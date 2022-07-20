AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 438 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 326.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 29,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares in the last quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. MKD Wealth Coaches LLC now owns 352 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $175.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.34. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.25 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $475.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,367 over the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.27.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

