AlphaMark Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after buying an additional 642,760 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,549,000 after buying an additional 442,597 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,580,000 after purchasing an additional 386,396 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,366,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.60 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $82.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.94.

