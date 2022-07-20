AlphaMark Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

MRNA opened at $167.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.72. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.61 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total value of $2,864,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,379,033.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $1,279,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,616,984.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,864,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares in the company, valued at $232,379,033.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 483,029 shares of company stock valued at $69,875,865 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

