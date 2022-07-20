AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 2,425 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,425 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAT. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 348.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 188.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

IAT stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $69.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59.

