Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 133.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,673 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,327. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.28. The company has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.