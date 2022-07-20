Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $782,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after buying an additional 131,830 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 891,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,686,000 after purchasing an additional 661,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. 393,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,202,914. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.19. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

