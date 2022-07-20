Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Invests $6.62 Million in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 105,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,000. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.76. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,377. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $65.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.52.

