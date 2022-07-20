Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 48,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Bank of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 73,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 134,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 108,724 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 364.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,632,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after buying an additional 1,281,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 75.1% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Down 0.8 %

BAC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.07. 139,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,428,344. The company has a market cap of $266.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

