Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 84 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,518 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $178.37. The stock had a trading volume of 153,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,032,780. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $482.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.18 and its 200-day moving average is $216.34.

Insider Activity

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,162 shares of company stock worth $8,982,367 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.27.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.