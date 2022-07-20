Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 127,780 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 86.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,780 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 179,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 66,647 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 14,907 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.30. The company had a trading volume of 11,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,034. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.49.

