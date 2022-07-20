Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 43 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,800,000 after buying an additional 86,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 target price on Humana in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.61.

Humana Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Humana stock traded down $6.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $489.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,084. The company has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $453.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.21. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $497.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.83 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 3.51%. Humana’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,636.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Humana news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total transaction of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.14, for a total value of $1,540,797.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,031.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,702,360 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Humana

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

