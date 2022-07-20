Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) Short Interest Update

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the June 15th total of 7,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Alto Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Alto Ingredients stock opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.27. Alto Ingredients has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $300.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.61.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $308.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.56 million. Alto Ingredients had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alto Ingredients will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Kandris purchased 12,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $50,404.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,063.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $80,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 483,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Kandris acquired 12,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,404.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,228,063.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 44,830 shares of company stock valued at $181,610. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI purchased a new position in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth $74,000. 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces and markets specialty alcohols and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages, flavor extracts, and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils and carbon dioxide for food and beverage markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, distillers grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications.

