Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $71.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.65. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -99.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,335.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $172,846.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 903,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,843,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at $8,046,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 215.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.