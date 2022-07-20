Ambrosus (AMB) Hits One Day Volume of $170,191.00

Ambrosus (AMB) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 30% against the US dollar. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $170,191.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000448 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded down 40.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 748,206,682 coins. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

